$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nasdaq NDAQ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.72%. Currently, Nasdaq has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In NDAQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of NDAQ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,960.99 today based on a price of $83.94 for NDAQ at the time of writing.

Nasdaq's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.