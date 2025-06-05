June 5, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lithia Motors Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Lithia Motors LAD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.37%. Currently, Lithia Motors has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion.

Buying $100 In LAD: If an investor had bought $100 of LAD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.40 today based on a price of $316.36 for LAD at the time of writing.

Lithia Motors's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LAD Logo
LADLithia Motors Inc
$315.10-0.40%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
53.96
Growth
67.64
Quality
46.06
Value
72.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved