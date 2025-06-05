Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lithia Motors Stock In The Last 5 Years

Lithia Motors LAD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.37%. Currently, Lithia Motors has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion.

Buying $100 In LAD: If an investor had bought $100 of LAD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.40 today based on a price of $316.36 for LAD at the time of writing.

Lithia Motors's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.