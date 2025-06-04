June 4, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Marvell Tech 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Marvell Tech MRVL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.72%. Currently, Marvell Tech has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion.

Buying $100 In MRVL: If an investor had bought $100 of MRVL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $477.32 today based on a price of $66.10 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Marvell Tech's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

