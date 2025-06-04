June 4, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AerCap Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
AerCap Holdings AER has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.79%. Currently, AerCap Holdings has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In AER: If an investor had bought $1000 of AER stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,863.39 today based on a price of $114.65 for AER at the time of writing.

AerCap Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

