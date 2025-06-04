Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SBA Communications 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SBA Communications SBAC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.26%. Currently, SBA Communications has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In SBAC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SBAC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $21,046.26 today based on a price of $229.48 for SBAC at the time of writing.

SBA Communications's Performance Over Last 20 Years

