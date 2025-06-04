Here's How Much $100 Invested In Interactive Brokers Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Interactive Brokers Group IBKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.32%. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion.

Buying $100 In IBKR: If an investor had bought $100 of IBKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $461.02 today based on a price of $207.78 for IBKR at the time of writing.

Interactive Brokers Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

