Insider Decision: Kathleen TaylorSimpson Offloads $103K Worth Of A-Mark Precious Metals Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on June 4, Kathleen TaylorSimpson, Chief Financial Officer at A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that TaylorSimpson sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals. The total transaction amounted to $103,420.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows A-Mark Precious Metals shares down by 0.05%, trading at $20.28.

Delving into A-Mark Precious Metals's Background

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a precious metal trading company. It is principally engaged in the wholesale of gold, silver, platinum, copper, and palladium bullion and related products in the form of bars, wafers, coins, and grains. The company's operating segment includes Wholesale Sales and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment comprises business units such as Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Storage, Logistics, and Mint. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from Europe, Asia Pacific, Australia, Africa, and other regions.

Financial Milestones: A-Mark Precious Metals's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining A-Mark Precious Metals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.26% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 1.36% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): A-Mark Precious Metals's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.36. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 12.92 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for A-Mark Precious Metals's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.04 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.31 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of A-Mark Precious Metals's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.