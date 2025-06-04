In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 45.55 41.08 23.52 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 118.91 17.30 22.71 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.68 6.71 9.76 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 85.63 3.29 6.91 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 35.62 10.41 10.77 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.20 5.90 3.96 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 171.71 19.95 34.16 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 24.46 2.35 3.68 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 59.36 3.10 11.09 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.29 10.05 13.96 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.75 1.29 1.95 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.72 1.98 1.02 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 32.90 2.47 3.05 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 12.57 1.51 2.46 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 13.54 2.09 4.03 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 248 17.92 29.83 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.75 1.80 2.89 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 136.66 2.17 2.03 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 31.22 4.30 11.03 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 125.76 9.04 13.16 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 64.3 6.51 9.92 3.21% $35.9 $29.72 12.28%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

At 45.55 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.71x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 41.08 relative to the industry average by 6.31x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.52 , which is 2.37x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.8% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.9x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 69.18%, outperforming the industry average of 12.28%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio indicates that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, indicate that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing rapid revenue growth, despite lower profitability and earnings.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.