June 4, 2025

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Meta Platforms META has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.45%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion.

Buying $1000 In META: If an investor had bought $1000 of META stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,956.81 today based on a price of $684.23 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

