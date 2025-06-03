June 3, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Performance Food Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Performance Food Gr PFGC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.09%. Currently, Performance Food Gr has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion.

Buying $100 In PFGC: If an investor had bought $100 of PFGC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $282.67 today based on a price of $88.87 for PFGC at the time of writing.

Performance Food Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

