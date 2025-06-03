$100 Invested In Agnico Eagle Mines 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.75%. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion.

Buying $100 In AEM: If an investor had bought $100 of AEM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $390.16 today based on a price of $122.68 for AEM at the time of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

