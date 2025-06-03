June 3, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Devon Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Devon Energy DVN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.22%. Currently, Devon Energy has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In DVN: If an investor had bought $1000 of DVN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,192.47 today based on a price of $31.92 for DVN at the time of writing.

Devon Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DVN Logo
DVNDevon Energy Corp
$31.922.50%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
18.08
Growth
90.85
Quality
Not Available
Value
90.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved