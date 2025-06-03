June 3, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Axon Enterprise 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Axon Enterprise AXON has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 37.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.82%. Currently, Axon Enterprise has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion.

Buying $100 In AXON: If an investor had bought $100 of AXON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $818.05 today based on a price of $759.07 for AXON at the time of writing.

Axon Enterprise's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.25
Growth
83.04
Quality
Not Available
Value
4.26
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
