June 3, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Mr. Cooper Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Mr. Cooper Gr COOP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 58.63%. Currently, Mr. Cooper Gr has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In COOP: If an investor had bought $1000 of COOP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $10,435.52 today based on a price of $128.70 for COOP at the time of writing.

Mr. Cooper Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

COOP Logo
COOPMr. Cooper Group Inc
$128.67-0.02%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.14
Growth
28.83
Quality
84.37
Value
26.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved