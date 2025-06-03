In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.23 9.12 10.26 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 18.86 5.94 5.76 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.24 0.76 1.55 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 11.73 4.61 5.95 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 22.47 9.33 13.78 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 31.02 3.56 7.61 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 19.27 6.63 1178 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 79.75 1.91 2.79 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 84.43 7.68 3.64 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Yelp Inc 18.21 3.26 1.79 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 6.65 0.65 1.39 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 35.92 2.57 1.11 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 17.81 0.72 0.97 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 91 1.16 0.70 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% FuboTV Inc 17.80 3.04 0.72 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Average 33.08 3.7 87.55 6.64% $4.08 $5.24 9.61%

By thoroughly analyzing Meta Platforms, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 26.23 , which is 0.79x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.12 which exceeds the industry average by 2.46x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.26 , which is 0.12x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 2.41% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.52x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.63x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 9.61%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation relative to industry competitors. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong profitability and growth potential within the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.