In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.42 45.10 7.66 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 22.39 3.85 1.20 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.34 0.90 0.76 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 17.42 19.60 3.14 33.42% $0.45 $1.15 5.55% Western Digital Corp 17.87 3.52 1.18 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Pure Storage Inc 140.97 14.09 5.66 -1.1% $0.09 $0.59 -11.52% Eastman Kodak Co 11.77 0.81 0.49 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 15.30 1.89 0.63 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 33.44 6.38 1.87 5.73% $0.3 $0.78 10.62%

By analyzing Apple, we can infer the following trends:

At 31.42 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.94x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 45.1 which exceeds the industry average by 7.07x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.66 , surpassing the industry average by 4.1x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 31.38% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 107.5x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 5.08% compared to the industry average of 10.62%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Apple against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

