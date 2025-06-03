If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Carlisle Companies CSL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.05%. Currently, Carlisle Companies has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSL: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,701.35 today based on a price of $371.87 for CSL at the time of writing.

Carlisle Companies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.