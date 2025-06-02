June 2, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ON Semiconductor ON has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.11%. Currently, ON Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion.

Buying $100 In ON: If an investor had bought $100 of ON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $224.13 today based on a price of $42.70 for ON at the time of writing.

ON Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

ONON Semiconductor Corp
$42.701.62%

