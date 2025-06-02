$100 Invested In Booking Holdings 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Booking Holdings BKNG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.82%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion.

Buying $100 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $100 of BKNG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,140.15 today based on a price of $5538.91 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.