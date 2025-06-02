June 2, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Uber Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Uber Technologies UBER has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Uber Technologies has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In UBER: If an investor had bought $1000 of UBER stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,295.91 today based on a price of $83.80 for UBER at the time of writing.

Uber Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

