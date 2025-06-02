Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 10 Years

Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.27%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion.

Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,312.99 today based on a price of $202.10 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.