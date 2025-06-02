June 2, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Popular Stock In The Last 5 Years

Popular BPOP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.78%. Currently, Popular has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In BPOP: If an investor had bought $1000 of BPOP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,438.21 today based on a price of $103.00 for BPOP at the time of writing.

Popular's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

