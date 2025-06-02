June 2, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 28.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.02%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $517.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $573,001.38 today based on a price of $1216.40 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

