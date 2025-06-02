In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.31 8.80 9.90 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.17 6.04 5.85 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.12 0.75 1.53 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 11.44 4.49 5.80 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 22.52 9.35 13.81 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 29.80 3.42 7.31 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 19.22 5.28 1174.69 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 79.58 1.91 2.78 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 84.70 7.71 3.65 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Yelp Inc 18.71 3.35 1.84 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 6.55 0.64 1.37 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 36.54 2.62 1.13 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 18.54 0.75 1.01 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 92.75 1.18 0.71 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% FuboTV Inc 18.30 3.12 0.74 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Average 33.28 3.61 87.3 6.64% $4.08 $5.24 9.61%

Upon closer analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 25.31 , which is 0.76x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 8.8 which exceeds the industry average by 2.44x .

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 9.9 , which is 0.11x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% , which is 2.41% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.52x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.63x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.07%, outperforming the industry average of 9.61%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong financial performance within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

