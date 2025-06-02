June 2, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Travelers Companies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Travelers Companies TRV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.0%. Currently, Travelers Companies has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion.

Buying $100 In TRV: If an investor had bought $100 of TRV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.02 today based on a price of $272.60 for TRV at the time of writing.

Travelers Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

