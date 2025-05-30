Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Moodys Stock In The Last 20 Years

Moodys MCO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.7%. Currently, Moodys has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion.

Buying $100 In MCO: If an investor had bought $100 of MCO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,099.08 today based on a price of $479.42 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moodys's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

