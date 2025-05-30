May 30, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In AZZ 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
AZZ AZZ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.68%. Currently, AZZ has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In AZZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZZ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,855.84 today based on a price of $90.57 for AZZ at the time of writing.

AZZ's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

