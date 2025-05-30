In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 44.90 40.49 23.18 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 112.02 16.30 21.39 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.70 6.72 9.76 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 82.50 3.17 6.65 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 35.04 10.24 10.59 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.14 5.87 3.94 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 170.80 19.84 33.98 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 23.16 2.22 3.49 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 58.63 3.06 10.96 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.16 9.98 13.86 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.54 1.28 1.93 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.86 1.99 1.03 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.38 1.48 2.43 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 29.82 2.23 2.76 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 13.25 2.04 3.94 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2127.67 17.53 34.38 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.15 1.76 2.83 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 131.74 2.10 1.96 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 30.24 4.17 10.69 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 124.35 8.94 13.01 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 161.9 6.36 9.98 3.17% $35.9 $29.72 19.04%

Through an analysis of NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

At 44.9 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.28x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 40.49 , which is 6.37x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 23.18 , which is 2.32x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.84% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% exceeds the industry average of 19.04%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests NVIDIA is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more favorably. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate potential for strong future performance relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.