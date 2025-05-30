Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Ameriprise Finl 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ameriprise Finl AMP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.03%. Currently, Ameriprise Finl has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,992.07 today based on a price of $509.92 for AMP at the time of writing.

Ameriprise Finl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

