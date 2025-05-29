Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.34 7.11 3.38 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.69 1.99 2.04 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 10.53 3.04 2.59 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 62.75 25.84 5.78 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 202.14 11.75 1.67 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.71 1.40 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 17.40 6.74 3.44 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.29 1.30 0.50 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 34.99 4.09 3.07 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Dillard's Inc 11.36 3.45 1 8.97% $0.31 $0.74 -24.6% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 15.84 3.60 2.19 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.06 0.75 0.15 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 74.29 3.90 1.11 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.27 0.24 0.06 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 131.94 7.98 0.33 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 43.3 5.43 1.73 5.38% $6.85 $17.24 3.37%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends can be discerned:

At 33.34 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.77x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.11 , which is 1.31x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.38 , which is 1.95x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 0.41% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.33x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.56x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 8.62%, which surpasses the industry average of 3.37%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.