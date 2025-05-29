Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 45.85 41.44 25.62 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 110.85 16.13 21.17 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.54 6.67 9.70 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 82.38 3.16 6.64 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 34.88 10.20 10.54 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.06 5.84 3.93 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 180.72 20.95 35.96 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Micron Technology Inc 23.01 2.21 3.47 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 58.59 3.06 10.95 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.07 9.93 13.80 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.18 1.26 1.90 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.07 2.01 1.04 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.52 1.50 2.45 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 29.75 2.23 2.76 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 13.29 2.05 3.95 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2090.33 17.22 33.78 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.25 1.76 2.84 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 130.88 2.08 1.95 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 29.99 4.13 10.60 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 125.19 9 13.10 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 160.34 6.39 10.03 3.17% $35.89 $29.7 18.65%

By carefully studying NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 45.85 , which is 0.29x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 41.44 relative to the industry average by 6.49x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.62 , surpassing the industry average by 2.55x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 27.25% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.72x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 77.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 18.65%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales at a premium. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit margins, highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential relative to its industry counterparts.

