May 29, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Philip Morris Intl PM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.02%. Currently, Philip Morris Intl has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In PM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,386.50 today based on a price of $176.10 for PM at the time of writing.

Philip Morris Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PM Logo
PMPhilip Morris International Inc
$176.23-1.43%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.69
Growth
41.24
Quality
Not Available
Value
17.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved