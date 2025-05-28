May 28, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

KLA KLAC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.4%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion.

Buying $100 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $100 of KLAC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $441.86 today based on a price of $785.00 for KLAC at the time of writing.

KLA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KLAC Logo
KLACKLA Corp
$785.00-0.51%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.25
Growth
90.85
Quality
90.65
Value
6.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved