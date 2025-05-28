Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Tyler Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Tyler Technologies TYL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 16.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.95%. Currently, Tyler Technologies has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In TYL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TYL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $87,578.63 today based on a price of $573.64 for TYL at the time of writing.

Tyler Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

