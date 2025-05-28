May 28, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Tyler Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Tyler Technologies TYL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 16.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.95%. Currently, Tyler Technologies has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In TYL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TYL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $87,578.63 today based on a price of $573.64 for TYL at the time of writing.

Tyler Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TYL Logo
TYLTyler Technologies Inc
$573.64-0.43%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
65.66
Growth
89.82
Quality
73.74
Value
2.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved