May 28, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Super Micro Computer 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Super Micro Computer SMCI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.04%. Currently, Super Micro Computer has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In SMCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SMCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $33,920.78 today based on a price of $42.88 for SMCI at the time of writing.

Super Micro Computer's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$42.883.15%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.01
Growth
88.48
Quality
94.37
Value
65.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved