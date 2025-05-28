$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Equifax EFX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.61%. Currently, Equifax has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In EFX: If an investor had bought $1000 of EFX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,787.80 today based on a price of $262.14 for EFX at the time of writing.

Equifax's Performance Over Last 15 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.