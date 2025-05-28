May 28, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Viper Energy VNOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.3%. Currently, Viper Energy has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In VNOM: If an investor had bought $1000 of VNOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,823.70 today based on a price of $40.34 for VNOM at the time of writing.

Viper Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

