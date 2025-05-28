May 28, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Tesla TSLA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 25.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.09%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion.

Buying $100 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $100 of TSLA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,169.57 today based on a price of $360.82 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
