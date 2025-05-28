In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.19 44.77 7.60 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 22.59 3.89 1.21 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.62 0.93 0.78 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 18.59 20.82 3.25 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 179.32 13.92 6.01 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 17.75 3.49 1.17 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 12.48 0.86 0.52 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 15.19 1.87 0.62 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 39.22 6.54 1.94 6.08% $0.3 $0.78 13.41%

By thoroughly analyzing Apple, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 31.19 , which is 0.8x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 44.77 which exceeds the industry average by 6.85x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.6 , which is 3.92x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 31.03% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 107.5x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 5.08% compared to the industry average of 13.41%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47 , indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Apple's assets and sales highly. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit reflect strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth may indicate challenges in expanding market share compared to industry peers.

