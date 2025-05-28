If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cboe Global Markets CBOE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.57%. Currently, Cboe Global Markets has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion.

Buying $100 In CBOE: If an investor had bought $100 of CBOE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.51 today based on a price of $230.66 for CBOE at the time of writing.

Cboe Global Markets's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

