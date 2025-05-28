$100 Invested In Danaher 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Danaher DHR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.54%. Currently, Danaher has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion.

Buying $100 In DHR: If an investor had bought $100 of DHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $325.45 today based on a price of $190.00 for DHR at the time of writing.

Danaher's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

