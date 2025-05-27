If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Centene CNC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.93%. Currently, Centene has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion.

Buying $100 In CNC: If an investor had bought $100 of CNC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,033.15 today based on a price of $57.38 for CNC at the time of writing.

Centene's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

