$1000 Invested In Marsh & McLennan Cos 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.8%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In MMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MMC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,980.91 today based on a price of $231.53 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
