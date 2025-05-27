May 27, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Kirby KEX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.67%. Currently, Kirby has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion.

Buying $100 In KEX: If an investor had bought $100 of KEX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $216.24 today based on a price of $110.89 for KEX at the time of writing.

Kirby's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
