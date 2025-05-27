May 27, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Gartner 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Gartner IT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.45%. Currently, Gartner has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion.

Buying $100 In IT: If an investor had bought $100 of IT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $365.07 today based on a price of $438.36 for IT at the time of writing.

Gartner's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
