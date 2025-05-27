$1000 Invested In Applied Mat 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Applied Mat AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.38%. Currently, Applied Mat has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $12,826.71 today based on a price of $161.36 for AMAT at the time of writing.

