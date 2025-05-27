Exploring The Competitive Space: Amazon.com Versus Industry Peers In Broadline Retail

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com AMZN alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.73 6.98 3.32 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.22 2.05 2.11 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 11.30 3.89 3.23 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 61.69 25.41 5.68 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 196.07 11.40 1.62 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.14 1.48 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 17.29 6.70 3.42 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.44 1.32 0.51 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 34.33 4.02 3.01 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Dillard's Inc 11.30 3.43 1 8.97% $0.31 $0.74 -24.6% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.72 3.80 2.31 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 5.59 0.71 0.14 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 70.29 3.69 1.05 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.63 0.22 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 123 7.44 0.31 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 41.93 5.4 1.77 5.72% $8.02 $17.82 4.39%

By carefully studying Amazon.com, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 32.73 significantly below the industry average by 0.78x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 6.98 , which is 1.29x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.32 , which is 1.88x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% is 0.07% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 4.55x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 4.42x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 4.39%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers, indicating efficient operations and growth potential.

