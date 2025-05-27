$1000 Invested In Expedia Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Expedia Group EXPE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.58%. Currently, Expedia Group has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXPE: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXPE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,831.90 today based on a price of $158.98 for EXPE at the time of writing.

Expedia Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

