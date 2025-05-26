$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

FactSet Research Systems FDS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.7%. Currently, FactSet Research Systems has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion.

Buying $100 In FDS: If an investor had bought $100 of FDS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $686.55 today based on a price of $462.80 for FDS at the time of writing.

FactSet Research Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.