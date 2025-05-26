May 26, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In T-Mobile US 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.18%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $275.78 billion.

Buying $100 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $100 of TMUS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $624.53 today based on a price of $242.88 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TMUS Logo
TMUST-Mobile US Inc
$243.360.20%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.19
Growth
44.31
Quality
75.16
Value
23.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved